Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

Sysco stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

