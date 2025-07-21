The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $708.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $647.01 and its 200-day moving average is $601.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

