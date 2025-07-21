McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.5% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $246.12 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.88.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.