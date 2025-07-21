iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,565 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

