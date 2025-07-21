iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $25.78 on Monday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

