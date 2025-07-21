3,178 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

