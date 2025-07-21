Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 11.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.