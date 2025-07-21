Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $240,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

