Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.47 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,162 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BRO stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

