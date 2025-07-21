Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.36 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,031,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NetApp worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,069,617,000 after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after acquiring an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after acquiring an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.84. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $1,001,799. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.86.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

