Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.98 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $363.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

