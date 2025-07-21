Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Clorox worth $32,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,925,000 after purchasing an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $128.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.