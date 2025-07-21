Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – July 18th

Tesla, Chevron, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Norfolk Southern are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve manufacturing, engineering, construction and related services—examples include machinery makers, aerospace firms and industrial conglomerates. They are grouped in the industrials sector of major equity indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Because their performance often tracks capital spending and infrastructure development, industrial stocks can serve as a barometer for broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.49. 56,408,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,799,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 178.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.39.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. 18,798,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,702. The stock has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.61. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.88. 8,663,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,827,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.43. 10,500,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306,395. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,547. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

