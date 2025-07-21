Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 6,218 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.