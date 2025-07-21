IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,202 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $112.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $112.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

