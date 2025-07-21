Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 381,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 355,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Southern Copper by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 331,319 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $96.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

