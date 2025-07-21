Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $107.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

