IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 191,223 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 488,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

