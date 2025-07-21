OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 330.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after acquiring an additional 437,251 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,717 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

