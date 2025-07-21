Value Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 18th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Sharplink Gaming, QuantumScape, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade for less than their intrinsic worth, as indicated by fundamental metrics such as low price-to-earnings, price-to-book or high dividend yield. They typically belong to established firms with stable cash flows that may be temporarily out of favor with the market. Investors buy value stocks with the expectation that their prices will rise when the broader market recognizes and corrects these mispricings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.74. 39,141,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,503,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.84. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $563.36.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,699,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,659,676. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion and a PE ratio of -17,992.73. Circle Internet Group has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,995,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,021. The company has a market capitalization of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.93. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,653,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $464.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

NASDAQ SBET traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 73,250,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,889. Sharplink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 126,826,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 4.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,612. The stock has a market cap of $810.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.91 and a 200-day moving average of $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

