Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.080-5.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.084. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.900-20.050 EPS.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $544.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.89. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

