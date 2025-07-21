J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 62,320 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 785.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.61. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $59.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.8976 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

