IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,370 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $190.44 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

