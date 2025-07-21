VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $290.31 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $293.33. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.