Korn/Ferry International (KFY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Korn/Ferry International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International’s peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Korn/Ferry International Competitors 93 604 743 46 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Korn/Ferry International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Korn/Ferry International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Korn/Ferry International pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 214.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Korn/Ferry International has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% Korn/Ferry International Competitors -98.44% -16.24% -8.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion $246.06 million 16.01 Korn/Ferry International Competitors $4.43 billion $37.26 million -2.31

Korn/Ferry International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Korn/Ferry International. Korn/Ferry International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

