Head-To-Head Review: Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Intergroup has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intergroup alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intergroup and Land Securities Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $58.14 million 0.42 -$9.80 million ($3.41) -3.37 Land Securities Group $1.07 billion 5.44 $505.26 million N/A N/A

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intergroup.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Intergroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Land Securities Group beats Intergroup on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intergroup

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Intergroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intergroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.