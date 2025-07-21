J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VB opened at $243.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

