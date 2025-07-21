IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Intel by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 223,720 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

