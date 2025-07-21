Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $955.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $110.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

