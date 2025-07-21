Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 46,459 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,459 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,376,000 after buying an additional 204,824 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

