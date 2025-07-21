Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – July 19th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, Best Buy, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development or commercialization of virtual reality (VR) hardware, software and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing VR market, which includes headsets, immersive gaming, training simulations and enterprise solutions. Performance of VR stocks often reflects technological advances, consumer adoption rates and broader trends in digital entertainment and industrial applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $704.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,743,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $686.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,942,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,603,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,201. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of -0.81.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 456,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,558. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

