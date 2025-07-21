Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:F opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

