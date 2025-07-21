WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $153.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $101.77 and a 52-week high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on 3M in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

