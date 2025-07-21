Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 18 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $45,222,913 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,540.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,789.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,841.88. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

