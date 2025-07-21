WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

