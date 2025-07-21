Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

