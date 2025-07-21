Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $44.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

