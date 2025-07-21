Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Teradata by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Teradata Stock Down 0.9%

TDC stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

