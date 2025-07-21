Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.2755 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

