Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,104.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $972.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

