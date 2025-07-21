CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $11,770,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 119.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $475.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

