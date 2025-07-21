Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $108.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.