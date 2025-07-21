Wealth Alliance LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 501.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

