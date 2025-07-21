Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Position Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGM. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 348,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 212,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 193,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

