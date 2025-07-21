Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 12,815 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 156,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748.57. This trade represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

