Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

