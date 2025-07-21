Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 834.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

EVRG opened at $68.90 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

