Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. This represents a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TEL opened at $179.03 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

