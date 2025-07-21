Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $272.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

