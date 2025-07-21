Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cintas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 16.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 97.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

